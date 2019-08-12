DTC suspends operation of Delhi-Lahore bus from Aug 12

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after Pakistan suspended the bus service between Delhi and Lahore, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday said that it was unable to send bus from today.

"Consequent to Pakistan's decision to suspend the Delhi-Lahore bus service, the DTC is not able to send bus from August 12," read a statement from the DTC.

"At a time when Pakistan has stopped bus and train services from their end, there is no other option left. We are supporting the Central government's decision (regarding the abrogation of Article 370). The nation comes first. We are with the country," Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told ANI here.

After suspending Thar Express in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan had on August 9 suspended the bus service between Delhi and Lahore.

The move was in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said.

"In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended," Saeed wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

