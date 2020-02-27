Due process followed in Justice Muralidhar transfer, don't politicise issue: Law Minister

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): After controversy erupted over the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that due process has been followed in shifting the senior judge and urged the political quarters not to "politicise" the issue.

He also slammed the Congress for stating that "Judge S Muralidhar has been transferred to save BJP leaders" and termed its statements "baseless."

"Due process has been followed. The allegations levelled by Congress party are baseless. Let us respect the judiciary and let us not politicise it. Justice S Muralidhar's transfer was pursuant to recommendation dated February 12 of Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. As part of the process, the consent of the judge in question was taken. Two other judges have also been transferred like him by following the process," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said that the Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar was transferred "to save Bharatiya Janata Party leaders".

"It is a classic hit-and-run injustice by the BJP government. Its politics of revenge has been exposed. Judge S Muralidhar has been transferred to save BJP leaders. The sudden and vindictive removal of Justice S Muralidhar hearing the case against BJP leaders has shocked the conscience of the entire nation," the Congress leader further stated while targeting the BJP.

A government notification about the transfer of justice S Muralidhar was issued on Wednesday which had stated that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High court.

The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended transferring Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

