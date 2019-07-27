Dumper scam case should be reopened: Congress leader Govind Singh

Congress leader Govind Singh
ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:34 IST

Bhopal [Madhya Pradesh], July 27 (ANI): Congress leader Govind Singh on Saturday sought the reopening of dumper scam, in which former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was one of the accused.
"It is the biggest scam after Vyapam. Dumper scam is big. I demand the state government initiates the investigation in the dumper scam," Singh told ANI.
"In this scam, millions of rupees are involved. The government has promised for its investigation in its manifesto during the state elections," he said.
Chouhan has been accused of doling out benefits and favours to Jaypee Associates, Rewa, when he was the Chief Minister of the state.
A complaint was filed against Chouhan, his wife and other in 2007 under different sections of IPC including 420 (cheating) and Prevention of Corruption Act following a special Bhopal court's order. (ANI)

