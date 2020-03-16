Durai Murugan to contest for DMK General Secretary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) treasurer Durai Murugan will contest for the post of the party's General Secretary. The election is being held following the death of former General Secretary K Anbazhagan.

Murugan has resigned as the treasurer and will contest for the post of General Secretary in the DMK General Body meeting at the DMK headquarters on March 29.

On March 7, K Anbazhagan, who had been DMK General Secretary for 43 years, passed away in Chennai at the age of 97.

Anbazhagan was the General Secretary of DMK for nine times from 1977. He was a nine-time MLA, one-time Lok Sabha member, former finance minister of Tamil Nadu and a close friend of former Chief Minister late Karunanidhi.

He was called Peraasiriyar (professor) as he worked as a lecturer in Pachayappa college from 1944 to 1957. (ANI)

