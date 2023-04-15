Durg IG announces reward of Rs 30000 for information leading to arrest in murder of two persons near Biranpur

Bemetara (Chattisgarh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Chattisgarh Police on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 30000 for the information/inputs leading to the arrest of those involved in the killing of the father-son duo at village Biranpur in Bemetara.

"Durg Range Inspector General Anand Chhabra on Friday announced a reward of Rs 30000 for the information/inputs leading to the arrest of those involved in the killing of the father-son duo at village Biranpur in Bemetara," the official statement said.

Earlier on April 8 a person named Bhuneswar was killed in a clash that erupted between two groups at Biranpur in Bemetara.

In this regard, Bemetara Superintendent of Police (SP) Indira Kalyan Elesela had earlier announced Rs 10000 as a reward on April 13 for the arrest of accused persons.

On April 10, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a statewide bandh.

On the same day, BJP Chattisgarh Arun Sao along with his supporters reached Bemetara to meet the victim's family but he was prevented at Saja following which they staged a massive demonstration. Somehow, Sao reached Pipariya village along with his supporters. After a prolonged demonstration, police took Sao and other leaders into custody as a preventive measure.





Later, police recovered the bodies of two persons at a village close to Biranpur on April 11. In the wake of this development, police have stepped up deployment and also barricaded the roads heading to Biranpur.



Earlier Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had a telephone conversation with relatives of Bhuneswar Sahu, who was killed in a clash that took place at village Biranpur. During interaction with the victim's family members, CM Baghel assured to stand with the family members in this distressing time. Meanwhile, he assured justice to the bereaved family and action against those involved in the crime.

Earlier on the prevailing law and order situation, CM Baghel said, "We are keeping an eye continuously, the effort is that the violence fizzles out, but some people do not want peace, they want to instigate violence. They want to spread an incident across the state."

Notably, the CM has already announced Rs 10 lakh and a government job for a family member of Bhuneswar as compensation.

To avert any untoward incident, the administration has imposed Section 144 in the district.

Moreover, the police and local administration have made an appeal for the people not to post any fake/unconfirmed news on social media. (ANI)

