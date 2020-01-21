Dushyant Chautala says JJP not to contest Delhi polls, ready to campaign for BJP

Chandigarh [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that his party will not contest the Delhi assembly polls and efforts will be made to strengthen the party in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Chautala said the party will try over the next one month to boost party's membership in the national capital.

He, however, said that the party will hold joint campaign with BJP wherever needed.

Chautala said the party had requested Election Commission (EC) before the code of conduct came into force to allot 'key' as poll symbol it had been been reserved.

"We got the notification about it three days back. Yesterday morning our party members requested EC to allot us symbol of 'chappal' or 'cup plate' which we used in Lok Sabha elections and by-elections respectively. But both the symbols were taken in December by other parties," he added.

Dushyant Chautala said he met senior leader Ajay Singh Chautala and also discussed the issue with party workers.

"BJP's newly elected national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also called and requested for an alliance to fight the polls in Delhi. Party discussed it and decided that we will not contest Delhi elections," he said.

Answering about the possibility of joint campaign with BJP, Chautala said, "JJP will join the BJP in the poll campaign wherever needed".

He also said 10 per cent panchayats in Haryana have expressed their intention to shut the liquor vends in their vicinity. (ANI)