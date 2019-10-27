Dushyant Chautala takes oath as Haryana Deputy CM

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.
ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:49 IST

Chandigarh [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan here.
Manohar Lal Khattar also took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term after the recently concluded polls in the state.
However, no other minister took an oath of office today.
Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, BJP working president JP Nadda, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badalamong others were also present there.
In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in 90-member Haryana Assembly. Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats and managed to get the support of seven independent MLAs.
Khattar along with JJP chief Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57-MLAs.(ANI)

