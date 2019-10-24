Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Dushyant Chautala will be next Haryana CM, says Ashok Tanwar

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala will be the next chief minister of Haryana, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar said on Thursday, even as the counting of votes is underway.
Speaking to ANI here, Tanwar said the people of Haryana have rejected the BJP and the Congress and asked the two parties to support Chautala become the chief minister.
"It is certain that the chief minister will be from the JJP ... Both the parties should help Chautala become the chief minister," Tanwar told ANI.
He said: "It is up to the Congress and the BJP as to who wants to support him."
Calling Chautala his younger brother, Tanwar said that his relationship with the JJP chief was not that of "give and take."
"I had extended unconditional support to Dushyant Chautala to make him the chief minister. He is like my younger brother," he said.
Former Congress leader said that the JJP chief had distributed tickets to good candidates and has the vision to give a direction to youth politics in Haryana.
Speaking about the Congress' performance, Tanwar said: "Today I am happy but my soul is weeping. I have worked for this party. We were asking for the tickets for those who fought the poll JJP ticket and defeated many including ministers."
After being at loggerhead with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for a long time, Tanwar had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress earlier this month.
According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, BJP has registered victories on 15 seats and is leading on 23. The Congress has bagged 12 seats and is ahead on 12 seats. Chautala's JJP has won seven seats and is leading on three seats.
The state voted for the 90-member Assembly on October 21. ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:52 IST

BEL pays Rs 231.69 crore final dividend to Govt for FY 2018-19

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday paid a dividend amounting to Rs 236.19 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:47 IST

Congress approaches EC as its Gangoh candidate loses by-poll in UP

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress party on Thursday approached the Election Commission (EC) against alleged irregularities in vote counting for Gangoh Assembly seat as its candidate lost the by-poll.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:44 IST

Discussions should be held over who will be next Maharashtra CM:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): With the NDA all set to retain Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday thanked the people for the mandate but also raised questions over whether the BJP or his party will get the chief minister's seat in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:40 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next 48 hrs

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the state for the next 48 hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:35 IST

BJP candidate Babita Phogat loses Dadri seat in Haryana Assembly polls

Dadri (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Babita Phogat who lost from Dadri assembly seat to independent Sombir Sangwan of JJP on Thursday thanked the voters for voting for her in the Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:29 IST

Maharashtra results show people want somebody who will deliver...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Speaking on the assembly election results, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday stated that this mandate clearly shows that people want somebody who will deliver superior results.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector of the Kupwara district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:20 IST

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet after election verdict

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): The BJP Parliamentary Board would meet here on Thursday evening after the party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena and its emergence as the single-largest party in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:19 IST

Special court reserves order on ED plea seeking extended custody...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A special Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking further seven-day custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:09 IST

As soon as I get my victory certificate I'll hold meeting with...

Jind (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday stated that as soon as he gets the victory certificate he will hold a meeting with the MLAs tomorrow to decide the future course of action.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:02 IST

BJP minister expelled Cong winning candidate from booth, we urge...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of interfering in the counting process of Gangoh by-elections and urged the Election Commission to investigate into the matter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh: BJP wins by-polls in two assembly constituencies

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won on the two assembly seats of Dharamshala and Pachhad that went to by-polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Read More
iocl