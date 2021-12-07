Duty of all parties, govts to keep Nagaland peaceful, not deliver statements disrupting peace: MP Arvind Sawant

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): After the Nagaland firing incident, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday said that it is the duty of all political parties and governments to keep Nagaland peaceful and not deliver statements that would disrupt peace in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "It is our duty to keep Nagaland peaceful and not to deliver such statements that would disrupt peace in the region, whosoever be at power."

Expressing condolences over the incident, the Shiv Sena MP said that the "painful" incident must be probed.



"The incident that took place in Nagaland is very painful. Although our paramilitary forces never behave like this with their own people. But the painful incident must be probed that why did the labourers got killed," he said.

"Yesterday also everyone in the house expressed very serious condolences on the matter. The minister has stated that a special investigative team will be constituted which will investigate the entire matter. When we believe in the legal system, then we should let the SIT probe," Sawant added.

Talking about Congress' decision to send a 4-member delegation to the state to report the situation on the ground, Sawant said that it is democracy and if Congress does not believe the government then they can send their delegation.

"What the Congress party has said is also right. If they do not believe the government, then they can send their 4-member delegation that would prepare its own report. Let us see what the differences between the two reports will be. It is okay in democracy. But today, it is our responsibility to establish peace in Nagaland. The poor people who have lost their lives in the incident should be given appropriate compensation by the government," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents". (ANI)

