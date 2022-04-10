Dy Chairperson of Maha Legislative Council calls for an extra layer of security for Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Saturday asked the Maharashtra government to provide an extra layer of security to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a day after Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees staged a protest in front of Pawar's residence.

Addressing the reporters today, Gorhe said, "It looks like the protestors came with the intention of harming Pawar ji. The protestors damaged the doors at the entrance of his residence. In such a developing situation, Pawar ji and his family should be given an extra layer of security."

"It has not come to my knowledge that protestors were carrying harmful weapons. But, if the investigation reveals that the protestors did carry harmful weapons, then it is an attempt to murder. Thus, the NCP chief should get an extra layer of protection," she said.

A day after Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees staged a protest in front of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil urged employees to maintain peace in the state.

Addressing the reporters today, Patil said, "Firstly, I appeal to the State Transport employees to maintain peace. ST employees should not get swayed by the misinformation propagated by a few people. There has been a security lapse somewhere. We will do a thorough investigation. Action will be taken against those held responsible."



"Today, I had a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the incident. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation," he said.

The state Home Minister added that the state government has already played its role in this matter, "All the demands of STs have been accepted except one demand. I urge employees not to get instigated by anyone, and not do anything that will cause problems in law and order situation in the state," he said.

Mumbai Police has arrested as many as 105 people hours after hundreds of workers of the state road transport corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence. The Police have registered cases against 105 people under different sections of IPC in connection with the protest outside the house of Pawar, the seniormost leader in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter his residence on Friday.

The protest comes days after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume duty by April 22. MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security. (ANI)

