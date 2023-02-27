DYFI protests against selection of Hindustan Samachar as Prasar Bharati's official source

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): CPIM's youth wing Democratic Youth Federation Of India (DYFI) on Monday took out a protest rally in front of the All India Radio office in Thiruvananthapuram against the selection of Hindustan Samachar as the only official source of the Prasar Bharati.

The Prasar Bharati is the controlling authority of the Doordarshan and All India Radio (Akashvani).

The rally was held under the leadership of Dr Shiju Khan, a state committee member of the DYFI.



The DYFI alleged that by striking a deal with Hindustan Samachar, the BJP is trying to control the media in the country, and implement the RSS agenda.

The DYFI said that Hindustan Samachar was founded by RSS leader Shivram Shankar Apte, the founder secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Terming the Hindustan Samachar's selection as "undemocratic," DYFI alleged that the government is trying to "saffronise the news" in India.

The Prasar Bharti had cancelled the subscription of Press Trust of India (PTI) two years back, it said.

Earlier on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too lashed out at the BJP-led central government for signing a deal with Hindustan Samachar. (ANI)

