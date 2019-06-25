EAM Jaishankar files his nomination at Gujarat Assembly for Rajya Sabha By-elections

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday filed his nomination for the bye election to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Along with him, the other BJP candidate Jugalji Mathurji Thakor also filed his nomination papers before the Assembly Secretary, who is the Returning Officer for the elections to the two seats vacated by Amit Shah and Smrti Irani after their recent election to Lok Sabha.

The two candidates were accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP President Jitu Vaghani among others.

On Monday, Jaishankar, a former Foreign Secretary, had formally joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's Working President, J P Nadda. Soon after, the BJP announced his candidature along with Thakor for the by-elections.

On May 30, Jaishankar was sworn in as External Affairs Minister and he has to get elected to one of the Houses of Parliament within six months to continue as a minister.(ANI)