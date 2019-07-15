Eastern Army Commander meets West Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General MM Naravane met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

"The Army Commander discussed security-related issues with the Chief Minister and apprised her of the outstanding work being done by the Army in the region. He assured her of all possible assistance from the Army whenever required," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister lauded the contribution of the Indian Army in nation-building.

"The Chief Minister also emphasised on working jointly in various endeavours aimed at the welfare of the nation and assured him of all possible cooperation from the State government," added the statement.(ANI)

