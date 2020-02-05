EC bans Pravesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours for casting 'vitriolic aspersions' on Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a news channel.

Verma has been banned for a period of 24 hours starting from 6 pm on February 5, the EC said.

Replying to a notice served by the EC to seek clarification over his remarks, the BJP leader denied the allegations levelled against him and said that he had never cast "vitriolic aspersions" against Kejriwal.

He had said the video did not reflect the "correct picture".

The EC said that after scrutinizing the video clip, it was of the "considered view" that Verma made vitriolic aspersions against Kejriwal, which violate the provisions of clause (2) of Part-1 of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



The EC said the criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion must be avoided.



The Commission had earlier passed an order barring the BJP MP from holding public meetings, public utterances in media for a period of 96 hours starting from 5 pm on January 30. (ANI)

