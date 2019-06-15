Representative image
Representative image

EC ignores Congress objections, decides to hold 2 RS bye-polls separately

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:09 IST

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Ignoring Congress objections, the Election Commission on Saturday announced separate bye-elections on July 5 to two Rajya Sabha vacancies in Gujarat, created by the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha, while announcing bye-polls to four other Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar and Odisha.
Apart from the two seats, bye-elections will be held to a seat vacated by the election of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lok Sabha and three seats in Odisha rendered vacant by the election of A Samanta and PK Deb to Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly, respectively. The third seat in Rajya Sabha in Odisha became vacant after the resignation of Congress leader Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.
In a press note, the Commission said while the schedule for the 6 bye-elections will be the same, the vacancies for bye-elections to all Houses, including the Rajya Sabha, are considered as separate vacancies and notifications are issued and a separate poll is taken for each of the vacancies although the programme schedule may be common.
Justifying the holding of separate elections for the vacancies, the Commission said, "This is in conformity with the provisions of Section 147 to 151 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and has been the consistent practice of the Commission in such cases."
"Holding of separate elections has been upheld by the Honourable Delhi High Court in civil writ petition No 132 of 1994 (AK Walia vs Union of India and others) and writ petition No 9357 of 2006 (Satya Pal Malik vs ECI) by its decision dated 14 01 1994 and 20 01 2009 respectively."
The Commission's decision to hold separate bye-elections assumes significance because of Congress' apprehensions that it will not be able to win one of the two vacancies in Gujarat. The Congress feels that if the bye-elections are held not as separate constituencies, then it has a chance of winning one of the seats because of its numbers in the Gujarat Assembly. But if the elections are held as separate vacancies then the ruling BJP could win both the seats.
Earlier this week, Congress spokesperson and eminent lawyer Abhishek Singhvi urged the Election Commission to hold the two Rajya Sabha bye-elections under one notification and not as separate notifications. He had expressed the hope that the EC would be fair in holding the elections while making it clear that it was only the party's apprehension that the Commission would hold them as separate elections.
Under the common schedule for the six Rajya Sabha seats, notification for the election will be issued on June 18 while the last date for nominations will be June 25. Scrutiny will be done the next day and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be June 28. The hours of the poll on July 5 will be between 9 am and 4 pm and the votes will be counted on the same day.
While Ravi Shankar Prasad's term from Bihar was to end on April 2, 2024, the term of Amit Shah and Irani from Gujarat was to end on August 18, 2023. In Odisha, the term of Samanta was to end on April 3, 2024, Deb on July 1, 2022, and Patnaik on April 3, 2024. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:32 IST

Water, electricity crisis: Delhi Cong to organise demonstrations...

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Delhi Congress will organise demonstrations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on June 18 to protest against alleged power cuts and water shortage in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:29 IST

Encephalitis claims 73 lives in Bihar, Health Min assures assistance

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday said the state government is doing its best to save children, as the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur mounted to 73.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:24 IST

U'khand seeks Rs 5,000 cr grant from Centre for Maha Kumbh 2021

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 crore for organising the Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:05 IST

Home Ministry has asked SIT to probe afresh anti-Sikh riots case...

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been constituted to investigate closed cases of 1984 Sikh genocide cases, to probe afresh a case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:03 IST

Have accepted all demands, please come back to work: Mamata...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): As defiant striking doctors skipped a meeting with her for the second day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended an olive branch to them by promising not to invoke the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and appe

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:51 IST

Noida: 17 schools fined for flouting fee norms

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): As many as 17 schools were fined over Rs 8 lakh by Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Saturday for violating fee norms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:39 IST

Mumbai Mega Block: Train services on Main and Harbour lines to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI): The Central Railway informed that on June 16 (Sunday) it will operate Mumbai mega block for maintenance works on rail tracks, which is likely to cause disruptions on the Main and Harbour lines.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:37 IST

Ruckus at Shamli police station after 2 women engage in scuffle

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two women at Shamli police station on Saturday, after one of them accused the other of threatening to her burn her alive over a family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Uttarakhand: PIL over lavish Gupta wedding citing threat to environment

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has come up as an obstacle for the Rs 200 crore weddings of a South Africa based controversial NRI family in Auli district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:19 IST

MHA constitutes TMG to crackdown on terrorists financers in valley

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): The Centre has constituted a new Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to dismantle terror-financing structure and crackdown terrorists financers in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:16 IST

Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Centre in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:14 IST

Kochi: P.S Sreedharan Pillai holds BJP core committee meeting

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday chaired a meeting of the party's core committee to review the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and prepare for the Assembly elections due in 2021.

Read More
iocl