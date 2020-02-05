EC issues notice to Sambit Patra over MCC violation, seeks reply by Thursday

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP leader Sambit Patra for prima facie violating the Model Code of Conduct in connection with a speech on a news channel.

The MCC is in effect in Delhi as it will go to polls on February 8.

The notice has been issued to Patra over his statement that "have the potential of disturbing communal and religious harmony".

The EC has sought an explanation from Patra and given him time till 5 pm on Thursday to respond, failing which a decision on the matter will be taken. (ANI)

