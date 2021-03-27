EC prohibits conduct, publishing of exit polls between March 27 and April 29

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has issued a notice on Friday prohibiting the conduct and publishing of results of any exit polls between the period 7 am on March 27 and 7:30 pm on April 29, 2021 for the poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Assam is scheduled to go to polls in three phases with polls due on March 27, April 1 and April 6 for the 126 constituencies across 33,530 polling stations covering more than 2.33 crore electors.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly and 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be also held on April 6.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

The counting of votes in all these states and the UT will take place on May 2. (ANI)