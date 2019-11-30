EC recognises JJP as state party, allots 'key' as poll symbol

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Jannayak Janta Party-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has been recognised as a 'state party' in Haryana by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Accepting the JJP's request, the ECI has allotted 'key' as the 'reserved symbol' of the party in the state.

The party has been granted recognition under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Months after its formation, the JJP shot to prominence when it won 10 out of 90 Assembly seats in the Assembly elections held in October this year.

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala joined hands with the BJP, which fell short of six seats to the majority to form the government in the state. (ANI)

