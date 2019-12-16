EC seeks response from Jharkhand CEO over Rahul's 'rape in India' remark

New Delhi (India), Dec 16 (ANI): The Election Commission has sought the response of Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer on Union Minister Smriti Irani's complaint against Rahul Gandhi for his "rape in India" remark during an election rally in the state's Godda on December 12.

Irani, on Friday, approached the EC, over Gandhi's remark, seeking strong action against him for allegedly using crimes against women as a "political tool".

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays all one can see is 'Rape in India'.

"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said.

Voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections began earlier today. The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)