EC signs Jagdeep Dhankhar's 'Certification of Election' as VP of India

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the 'Certification of the Election' of Jagdeep Dhankar as the Vice President-elect on Sunday.

Dhankhar, on Saturday, won the election by 346 votes after defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

He got 528 votes against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva who secured 182 votes.

Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu spoke to his successor over the phone and congratulated him on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India. (ANI)