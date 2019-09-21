Representative Image
EC to announce Maharashtra, Haryana poll dates today

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 08:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections today.
The electoral body will be holding a press conference at 12 noon today.
Earlier, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee had urged masses to pitch in ideas for its manifesto for the elections. The BJP came to power in the state in the last Assembly elections.
On the other hand, in Maharashtra, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state Assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. However, they formed the government in alliance after the elections as none of the parties was able to secure a majority on its own. (ANI)

