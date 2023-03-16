"ECI has assured to look into the matter": Farooq Abdullah over demands for elections in J-K

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): A delegation of the National Conference and People's Democratic Party and Congress met the Election Commission of India over the demand for elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Pramod Tiwari, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Naseer Hussain among others were a part of the delegation.

After the meeting, Abdullah said that the ECI has assured to look into the matter. The former J-K chief minister said that there is a need for a "democratic government" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"ECI has assured us that they're looking into this matter. It's unfortunate that a State which is the crown of India was made a Union Territory. We want a democratic govt in J-K," he said.

Stating that the situation in the Union Territory has normalised, Abdullah sought to know why are the elections not being held.



"People of 13 parties from J-K met here today and agreed that the statehood of J-K should be restored. We all are together on the issue of why elections are not being held in J-K when the situation has normalised," he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Opposition parties are ready to visit Srinagar to give assurance to the people of J-K.

"We all have agreed on issues (of restoration of statehood in J-K and Assembly elections). We all are ready to visit Srinagar to share the pain of the people of J-K and to give them assurance," he said.

NC leader and former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah said during party workers meeting at Aarigam, Khansahib Budgam that the BJP is "afraid of losing" the Assembly elections in J-K which is why elections are not being conducted.

"BJP is afraid of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir because it knows that it will lose badly not only in Kashmir but also in Jammu. If they can hold elections in Tripura and Nagaland and in Karnataka next month, why are they not holding here? Because they know that they have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir and they will lose here badly," he said. (ANI)

