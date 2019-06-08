ECI recognises JDU as state party in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Friday granted recognition to Janata Dal (United) as a state party in Arunachal Pradesh.

The symbol 'arrow' has been allotted by the EC as a reserved symbol for the party in the state.

In the recently concluded Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls, JDU won seven seats out 60 and finished second in the tally after the BJP, which bagged 41 seats.

JDU is headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is running the government with the support of the BJP. The party is also a part of BJP-led NDA at the Centre but does not share power. (ANI)

