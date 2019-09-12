Economic situation is very grim, but Centre is indulging in vendetta politics: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic situation in the country is very grim, but the government is indulging in unprecedented 'vendetta politics'.

In a party meeting here, Gandhi said: "The economic situation is very grim. Losses are mounting. All that the government is doing is indulging in unprecedented vendetta politics to divert attention from mounting losses."

"Democracy is at peril. The mandate is being misused and abused in the most dangerous fashion. Appropriation of leaders like Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar being done with an aim of misinterpreting their true messages to further their nefarious agenda," she added. (ANI)

