Economic slowdown didn't hamper development work in Kerala: Thomas Issac

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): While addressing the state assembly on Friday, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said that the economic slowdown across India has not affected the development activities in the state.

The minister also listed out substantial steps taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He also stated that the protests spearheaded by Kerala caught national attention.

While presenting the budget, Issac announced that his government has hiked welfare pensions by Rs 100 and taking it to Rs 1,300.

He also announced that Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the coastal area development and Rs 1500 crore for the public works department.

Talking about providing clean drinking water in the state, Issac said that the government proposes 2.5 lakh water connections in the upcoming financial year and added that it has a target of constructing 1 lakh more houses under Life Mission.

Thomas Isaac also stated that Rs 20,000 crore worth of infrastructure development work will be carried out under the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). (ANI)

