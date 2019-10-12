Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Economy is sound as 3 movies earned over Rs 120 crore in a day, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Dismissing concerns about economic slowdown, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday cited the earnings of three movies on October 2, saying they collectively earned Rs 120 crore in a day and hence the economy of the country is "sound".
Addressing a press conference, Prasad said: "On October 2, three movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had said that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crore, a record by the three movies. The economy of the country is sound. That is why there is a return of Rs 120 crore in a day."
"I was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. I am fond of movies. There has been a huge business of movies," he added.
The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April as compared to 8 per cent in June quarter a year ago, as per the government data.
The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement.
The Union Minister termed the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report as "false".
"That report is false. I gave you 10 relevant data, not one is present in the report. We never said we will give government jobs to everyone. Few people tried to mislead in a planned fashion," said Prasad.
In May, the Centre had made public the NSSO's Periodic Labour Force Survey report that placed the unemployment rate at 6.1 per cent for the year 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.
The report placed the unemployment rate among men at 6.2 per cent and women at 5.7 per cent, combining both rural and urban areas and the overall rate at 6.1 per cent.
Prasad said that Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis completed his five-year term and stated that the people of the state respect their leaders.
"Fadnavis has successfully completed his term of five years. This clearly states that the people of the state respect their leader as the BJP has a culture of respecting the leader who heads the state. Fadnavis has a clean image. It is a big achievement," said the Union Minister.
Making a veiled reference to P Chidambaram, who served as the then Home Minister when the 26/11 attacks took place, Prasad said: "In 2008, there was an attack in Mumbai and both the Centre and the state governments at that time were so helpless. The Home Minister at that time said 'Sorry Mumbai' and he is in jail now."
"Today nobody has the guts to attack Mumbai or Maharashtra. They know if they carry out an attack, they will have to pay a very heavy cost," he said while reiterating the Centre's resolve of zero tolerance against terror. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:12 IST

Haryana polls: INLD promises Rs 15,000 monthly unemployment...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] October 12 (ANI): In a bid to attract voters ahead of Assembly polls, the Indian National Lok Dal on Saturday released its manifesto making a plethora of promises including unemployment allowance for the youths and the implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Comm

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:11 IST

Maharashtra: IMD predicts heavy rain in Palghan, Thane in next 4 hrs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain followed by thunderstorm and lightning in Palghar and Thane districts in the next four hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:05 IST

We worked more in last 5 years for Vidarbha than Cong-NCP did in...

Akot (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the BJP-led government's work for the development of Vidarbha region in last 5 years is much more than the 15 years of Congress-NCP government's work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:57 IST

Javadekar seeks report from I&B Ministry regarding content of TV...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar has sought a report from the ministry officials regarding the content of reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:49 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Police deny TDP allegations, say law and order...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday squarely denied the allegations of TDP that they are furthering the agenda of YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and stated that law and order situation in the state is fully under control.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:40 IST

Assam: ULFA (I) activist arrested with Type 81 rifle in Tinsukia

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): One ULFA (Independent) activist was arrested with one Type 81 assault rifle and ammunitions on Friday by Tinsukia police from Kathalguri area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:40 IST

KAZIND 2019: 120 soldiers move to jungles to take part in 48...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The most important part of KAZIND - 2019, the validation exercise commenced on Saturday during which 120 soldiers of both Indian and Kazakhstan Army moved to jungles of nearby mountains of Pithoragarh to take part in the 48 hours-long exercise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:36 IST

Southern Western Railway installs public refrigerator at Hubli...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In a first of its kind, the Southern Western Railway has installed the public refrigerator at Hubli Junction in Karnataka to avoid the wastage of food.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:31 IST

Goa Liquor Traders Association expresses support to govt in...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Goa Liquor Traders Association (GLTA) on Saturday expressed its support to the state government in implementing the rules of Goa Excise Act which are mandatory for all licensed holders across the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:18 IST

J-K DGP sanctions over Rs 2 crore welfare loan for police personnel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Saturday sanctioned over Rs 2 crore welfare loan and relief in favour of 211 police personnel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:17 IST

BJP is obsessed with targeting political opponents: Anand Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led Central government of being obsessed with targeting its political opponents and asked the party of its source of funds in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:14 IST

Mumbai: 3 arrested for possessing illegal firearms from Andheri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A Crime Branch unit of Mumbai Police arrested three persons for allegedly possessing illegal firearms "with an intent to create disturbance during the upcoming assembly elections."

Read More
iocl