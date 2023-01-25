ED arrests TMC's Saket Gokhale from Gujarat jail in money laundering case

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who has been lodged in Gujarat jail in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in crowdfunding money.



After arrest, Gokhale was produced in court in Ahmedabad which granted him to 5-day ED remand.

The TMC Spokesperson has been lodged in jail after he has arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police from Delhi on December 30 last year in connection with the alleged misappropriation of crowdfunded funds in Gujarat.

Earlier, Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news related to the money spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi in Gujarat after the suspension bridge collapse tragedy. (ANI)

