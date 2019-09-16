Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File photo)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File photo)

ED files reply in Delhi court, says 'have direct documentary evidence linking with Shivakumar'

Sushil Batra | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:37 IST

By Sushil Batra
New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a reply in a Delhi court in connection with the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
Opposing the bail plea, the ED stated that it has "direct documentary evidence linking the accused, Shivakumar with the proceeds of crime in the present case".
"During the custodial interrogation, DK Shivakumar did not cooperate with the investigation despite direct documentary evidence linking him with the proceeds of crime in the present case," the reply stated.
It continued, "Investigation has revealed the names of various persons and entities. Interrogation of these persons necessary to take the case to its logical conclusion. If granted bail, there exists all likelihood that he will hamper with the investigation and influence the said persons."
Shivakumar is currently under ED custody in alleged connection with a money laundering case and his custody will be ending tomorrow.
The economic intelligence agency further stated that the probe in the case is at an early stage and investigating into the role of other players involved in it.
"There is a reasonable apprehension of crucial evidence being destroyed if granted bail. No case of bail is made out and his regular medical check-ups during Enforcement Directorate's remand have shown no medical complications. His medical condition can very well be monitored in prison. His bail would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the deep-rooted multi-layered conspiracy," the reply reads.
Additional Solicitor-General KM Natraj, Advocate Amit Mahajan, Advocate Nitesh Rana appearing on behalf of the ED, said that Shivakumar was evasive and gave irrelevant replies during the custody.
The ED counsels earlier claimed that his family members and close associates have more than 317 bank accounts in over 20 banks. "He did not explain the details of the properties during the interrogation," Natraj stated.
He said that the ED wants to confront Shivakumar with certain people and bank documents.
Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3, following which he was sent to the custody.
A money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September 2018, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.
The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.
The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:58 IST

Battle against Hindi imposition will be bigger than jallikattu...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Actor turned politician and head of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Hassan on Monday said that any imposition of Hindi will lead to a battle that will be exponentially bigger than the 'jallikattu' protest.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:54 IST

Bettiah gang rape: 'Serious case' says police, teams constituted...

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Days after a girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bettiah, police have termed the case as 'serious' and said that teams have been constituted to investigate the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:52 IST

Trump's presence at Howdy Modi event aims to woo Indian-origin...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's decision to participate in "Howdy Modi" event is an attempt to woo India-origin voters in view of the US presidential elections, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:44 IST

Will never compromise Kannada's importance: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Hindi, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday made it clear that Kannada is the principal language spoken in the state and its importance will never be compromised.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:43 IST

Akhilesh Yadav will never become UP CM: BJP leader Jaya Prada

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Akhilesh Yadav will never become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh because he is up against Modi and Yogi government, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaya Prada on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:15 IST

SC grants time to Centre to file response on plea to prevent suicides

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted additional time to the Central government to file its response in a petition seeking direction to formulate and implement a public health programme to prevent and reduce suicides in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:14 IST

Muzaffarpur gangrape: Sheer lawlessness in Bihar, criminals...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Bihar government over the alleged gang-rape of a former inmate of Muzaffarpur's shelter home in a moving car while observing that the girl has become the victim of "state's apathy."

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:13 IST

Wargaming software handed over to Indian Navy by ISSA

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A wargaming software was handed over to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, at the Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis (ISSA) here on Monday by the Chairman Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr G Satheesh Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:05 IST

Plea in NGT challenging Delhi govt's odd-even scheme

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A petition challenging the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme of Delhi government was moved in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:03 IST

Media monitoring committee formed to examine paid-news ahead of...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, a state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been formed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:02 IST

Yogi Adityanath promises to restore Kanpur to previous glory

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised to restore Kanpur to its previous glory and also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 50 crore here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:56 IST

Haryana govt transfers officials of Public Relations Department

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections, Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of several deputy directors and officers of Public Relations Department.

Read More
iocl