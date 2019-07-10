File photo of Misa Bharti
File photo of Misa Bharti

ED files supplementary charge sheet against Misa Bharti, her husband

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 20:31 IST

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a money laundering case involving RJD leader Misa Bharti and her husband Shailendra Kumar.
The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court of Arun Bhardwaj. The court is slated to consider the charge sheet on July 27.
According to the ED sources, the agency has named 35 fresh accused in the charge sheet, in which 20 are firms and 15 are individuals.
Misa is the daughter of RJD chief Lalu Yadav.
Misa and Shailesh's involvement is being probed in a money laundering case worth Rs. 8,000 crore, investigation for which began in July, in 2017.
The duo had allegedly converted black money into white money through the shell company of two businessmen -- Surendra Jain and Virender Jain.
The accused businessmen were granted bail in January last year, on personal bonds of Rs 2 lakh each.
The couple was also granted bail by a Special CBI court in the case, on a condition that they cannot leave the country without the Court's permission. (ANI)

