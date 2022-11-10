ED issues second summon to CM Soren in Jharkhand mining case

By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a second summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the illegal mining case and he has been asked to turn up before the Ranchi zonal office of the central agency on November 17, said sources.

The first summon was issued on November 1, in which ED had asked Hemant Soren to appear on November 3, but later three weeks' time was sought by the Chief Minister citing official engagement.

As per the official release of the Jharkhand government, the Chief Minister is engaged in the official programmes till November 15. Right after the ED sent him the notice on November 1, the state government also announced a special session of the assembly on November 11.

Now the second summon has gained a political uproar too. BJP went heavily on CM Hemant Soren and said it will be worth seeing what excuse the CM will make this time.



"When he was commanded on November 3, his office released the itinerary of 15 days which is normally issued for one or two days. This shows the Chief Minister does not want to face the investigating agency and avoiding to face it. Now if he does not turn up this time too, it clearly means he is abusing the constitutional post and constitutional agencies. Let us see what excuse the CM comes up with this time," said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

Congress which enjoys the power in coalition with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said that BJP is always using constitutional agencies for political benefits.

"BJP has lost ground in this state. That is why they are indulging in such kinds of activities. They are completely and clearly misusing agencies for political gains, but this will not help them," said Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was summoned by ED for investigation over contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in a money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case in the Sahebganj district.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday held that the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed before the Jharkhand High Court seeking a probe against him in an alleged mining scam case were not maintainable.The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Jharkhand Soren's appeal, setting aside the Jharkhand High Court order which had accepted the maintainability of a PIL in connection with shell companies allegedly related to state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his associates.

The Jharkhand Government and chief minister Hemant Soren moved the apex court against an order of the high court which had accepted the maintainability of PIL in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Hemant Soren and his associates. (ANI)

