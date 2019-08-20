ED summon to Raj Thackeray: MNS workers asked to gather outside ED office on Thursday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) withdrew its call for a bandh to protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Raj Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Tuesday said that MNS workers will gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on Thursday in solidarity with their leader.

"I request MNS workers to come to the ED office at 10 am on Thursday to show their support for our party leader. I also request workers to maintain law and order and remain silent during the assembly," Nandgaonkar said after a meeting of party workers here.

Nandgaonkar said that the party leaders were receiving calls and messages from all over the country after the ED's notice to their party chief.

"We met to discuss the issue and have decided that MNS workers will reach the ED office on Thursday without creating any law and order issue," he said.

The leader also said that he will take full responsibility if the gathering of his party workers creates any trouble.

He said: "If the situation goes out of control, then I will be responsible for it. But if the people from the ruling party come and try to disturb, then the police should take care of it."

The MNS had earlier called for a shut down on Thursday against the ED notice to its chief which was later withdrawn by the party.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was summoned by the ED to appear before it at 11 am on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

The ED is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai. (ANI)

