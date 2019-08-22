ED summon to Raj Thackeray: Police issues notice to MNS workers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers called for a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's office to show solidarity with the party chief Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday issued a notice to them.

This comes after the law enforcement agency had summoned Thackeray and asked him to appear before it at 10.00 am tomorrow in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

The notice was issued under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which allows the police to prevent the cognizable offences.

Yesterday, the decision by the party workers to gather outside the agency's office was withdrawn by the party after Thackeray appealed to them to maintain peace.

"Since the establishment of the MNS, many cases have been registered against me and every time we have respected the investigative system and the court notices, and so this time too we will also respect the notice of ED," Thackeray had said. (ANI)

