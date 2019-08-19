ED summons Raj Thackeray in IL&FS case, MNS cries foul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL.

Confirming the summon, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told ANI, "The ED has summoned MNS chief Raj Thackeray only to build pressure. No ED inquiry has been initiated against any top leader of BJP in last 5-6 years".

Deshpande however alleged political vendetta behind the move, adding that BJP was nervous as MNS chief Raj Thackrey was unifying Opposition parties against what he called as "Hitlershahi" (dictatorship).

"I feel Modi is the new Hitler of new India. If you question him, he will try to pressurise you. I feel our independent agencies have become BJP activists. Whoever questions BJP or speaks against it, are sent notices like this," he said.

He further said: "MNS or Raj Thackeray will never succumb to this type of pressure politics. We will continue our fight against dictatorship and it will only intensify."

The agency is investigating the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters.

Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West). (ANI)

