Education Minister is the "Liquor Minister": BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta slams Sisodia

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Strongly attacking the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday termed Manish Sisodia as the "Liquor Minister".

"It is seen for the first time in independent India that the Education Minister is the Liquor Minister," Adesh Gupta said in a press meeting.

He further alleged the excise policy of the Delhi government as a 'sinful, corrupt, and tyrannical policy.'

Gupta said, "Sisodia Ji, look out notice is issued on a person who is involved in criminal cases and corruption so that he does not run away from the country."

Criticising Manish Sisodia and the excise policy for the alleged scam, he said pointing at Delhi Deputy CM, "you will be given a Look Out Circular not a Greeting Card for the corruption you've done."



The Kejriwal government should answer why did it benefit the liquor mafia with crores of rupees, he added further.

Gupta's strong remarks came after Sisodia in a tweet attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "gimmick" of CBI raids at his residence for the excise policy scam case.

Earlier on Friday, Gupta had alleged that AAP had turned "furious" after the CBI raided the premises and residences of the people allegedly involved in the excise policy scam.

"Sisodia, who was praising the new excise policy by highlighting the perks on 16 November 2021, took back his words in nine months on August 6 and said that there was a loss in Delhi's revenue due to this policy," Gupta had said on Friday.

Gupta also mentioned that day that the coming generations will remember how "the Chief Minister of Delhi made it a liquor city to fill his pockets at a time when the entire nation was battling the coronavirus pandemic."

The excise policy was passed by the Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet on November 17, 2021. (ANI)

