Educational institutions should not become breeding ground for terrorism: UP Minister Aulakh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Days after six accused were detained for illegally keeping weapons in a "madrasa" in Bijnor's Sherkot, Irrigation and Minority Welfare Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh on Thursday said that education institutions should not become a breeding ground for terrorism.

"These educational institutions are for educating children. These should not become breeding ground for terrorism," said Aulakh said while speaking to ANI.

"It has come to our cognizance that weapons have been recovered from a mosque in Bijnor. We are taking strict action against them. We won't allow any such activities at any place of education," he added.

On July 11, it was reported that six accused, who were detained after illegal weapons were recovered from a 'madrasa' in Sherkot, were interrogated at the Anti-Terrorism Squad police station.

The Minister also emphasised the need for NCC and Scouts training for children at "all places of education."

"This (NCC and Scouts) is an important subject for the children, which should be introduced in a madrasa or in a schools or at any other places of education," Aulakh said.

Stressing that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government is giving due attention to 'madrasas' in the state, he said: "We are going to provide NCERT books to 'madrasas.' So, other children (non-Muslims) should also take admission and study there."

Aulakh said that his government wants every child irrespective of his religion is able to get a good education. (ANI)

