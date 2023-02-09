"Ek akela kitno ko bhari": PM Modi hits back at Congress, opposition parties in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Congress and other opposition parties who have been targeting him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said "one person is proving too much for so many" and that more muck is raised by the parties opposed to the BJP, the more the party's symbol lotus will bloom.

PM Modi, who faced constant sloganeering from the opposition in Rajya Sabha during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, took potshots at the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying he had read that over 600 schemes were named after its members and asked why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname and what was the "fear and shame".

With opposition parties accusing the Centre of politics against non-BJP state governments, PM Modi said that it was the Congress that had rampantly misused Article 356 and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had used it 50 times to oust non-Congress governments.

He also targeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who had made several accusations against the government on the Hindenburg-Adani row, and said that he was complaining about defeat when people of his constituency had voted him out after getting the benefit of central schemes.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of tokenism, vote-bank politics and not being interested in finding permanent solutions to problems.

With some opposition parties promising the return to old pension scheme and making some other promises, PM Modi cautioned states against fiscal indiscipline, reminding them how some countries were going through severe financial distress.

He said the government has set the target to achieve saturation levels in all schemes to benefit everyone during Amrit Kaal.

PM Modi said the government's aim is to provide permanent solutions for the problems faced by the citizens and empower them.

"We understand the importance of infrastructure, scale and speed for building a modern India," he said.

PM Modi spoke about the schemes and initiatives of the government for various sections including tribals, women and farmers.

PM Modi also took potshots at the Nehru-Gandhi family over several schemes and places named after their members and asked "why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname".

"Some had problems with the names of schemes of govt and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name...I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear and shame?" he said.

The Prime Minister accused the opposition parties of playing political games and looking for way to save themselves.

"The country is watching that one person (leader) is proving too much for so many (ek akela kitno ko bhari pad raha hai). Even to chant slogans, they have to switch (in turns). I have been responding to their voices for over an hour in one voice," PM Modi said.

"This is because of (my) conviction. I live for the country. I am out to do something for the country. Those who play political games do not have that courage. They are looking for a way to save themselves," he added.

The Prime Minister said his government believes in cooperative federalism.

"We are accused of troubling the states. I have been the chief minister for a long time. I understand the meaning of federalism. We have stressed on cooperative, competitive federalism. We have kept in mind national progress in our policies and also regional aspirations. Those who are sitting in Opposition today, they had tampered with the rights of states," PM Modi said.

Opposition members kept raising slogans during PM Modi's speech over their demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

PM Modi said Congress repeatedly misused Article 356.

"Look at the history, which party and people in power misused Article 356 the most? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356 fifty times, and scored a half-century and that name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala Communist government was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru and was toppled," he said.

"In Tamil Nadu too, governments of veterans like MGR and Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. Sharad Pawar's government was toppled too. We have seen what happened with NTR when he was in the US for treatment and attempts were made to topple his government. This was the level of Congress' politics. They troubled every regional leader," he added.

PM Modi, who was repeatedly cheered by BJP members, said that the country is made from the common man's sweat and courage and is not "any family's property".

"Some people will have to understand that this centuries-old country is a country made from the common man's sweat and courage. This country is not any family's property. We named the Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand. We named the islands in Andaman after Netaji. We are proud. There are some who do not leave an opportunity to demean the Army, we named islands after the recipients of Param Vir Chakra. This is our dedication. You have problems with it which is visible," he said.

Taking a dig at opposition members over their allegations concerning unemployment, PM Modi said that those who do not understand the difference between job and employment were seeking to give lectures.

"Employment was also discussed here. I am surprised that those who claim to have been in public life for the longest time do not know that there is a difference between a job and employment. Those who do not understand the difference preach to us. Attempts are being made to spread falsehood by talking about half-baked things to create new narratives," PM Modi said.

He talked about his government's strides towards green growth.

"In the past nine years, with the expansion of the economy, new opportunities have come up in new sectors. The way the country is moving forward towards a green economy, the possibilities of green jobs are increasing. Digital India is at a new height in the service sector. The 90,000 registered startups have also opened new doors for employment. More than 60 lakh new employees have benefited from Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana. We have opened various sectors through this Yojana," he said.

He also talked about start-ups and boost to self-reliance in the defence sector.



"It is very necessary for the country to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. I am glad that we have proceeded with the mission of Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. More than 350 private companies have come into the defence sector. The country is doing an export of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the defence sector.

Unprecedented employment has come up in this sector as well. From retail to tourism, every sector has grown," he said.

"There was pressure from people in the world to sell their vaccine in our market, articles were written, TV interviews were given. There were attempts till yesterday to insult our scientists but my country's scientists made vaccines that were approved & benefitted 150 countries," PM Modi added.

PM used poetry to attack the opposition. "Keechad uske pas hai, mere pas gulal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal".

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that," he said.

Talking of the development initiatives, he said in last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections.

"For the empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last nine years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country. On the other hand, the public is continuously "closing" your accounts, and you are taking out that frustration here," he added.

Taking a jibe at Kharge, PM Modi said, "Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi, he should see the work done there. More than 1.70 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have opened in Karnataka including over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain."

Attacking Congress over its 'Gareebi Hatao' slogan, he said not much was done for decades.

"We work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries," he said.

PM Modi further emphasized that the government has identified 110 aspiration districts in the country.

"Education, infrastructure and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than three crore tribals," he added.

PM Modi cautioned states against going on "wrong path" financially. The remarks come in the wake of some opposition parties going back to old pension scheme against expert advice.

"Today those who do not understand economic policies in the country, who do not think of anything other than politics 24 hours a day, who only see the work of public life in playing the games of power, have converted economic policies into disastrous policies," he said.

"I want to warn them with the sincerity of the House that they (Opposition) should go to their respective states and tell them not to move on the wrong path. You are seeing the condition of our neighbouring countries. How countries were drowned by taking loans indiscriminately. Some states have resorted to taking the immediate benefits. This will destroy them, they will also destroy the country," the Prime Minister added.

He noted that there are political differences among parties, and urged them not to play with the economic health of the country.

"We may have political, and ideological differences, and parties may have few complaints against each other, but don't play with the economic health of the country. Do not commit such a sin that takes away the rights of your children," he said.

The Prime Minister said as opposed to the earlier times, his government's aim is to provide permanent solutions for the citizens and empower them.

He said while it was the responsibility of the government in the earlier times to provide solutions to the people's problems, they had different priorities and intentions.

The Prime Minister cited the example of the water issue and explained that instead of tokenism, a holistic integrated approach of creating water infrastructure, water governance, quality control, water conservation, and irrigation innovation has been deployed.

"Similar measures have created permanent solutions in financial inclusion, DBT via Jan Dhan - Aadhar- Mobile, infrastructure planning and implementation via PM Gatishakti Masterplan," he said.

He emphasized that the working culture in the country has been transformed by the power of technology and the government is focused on increasing the speed and enhancing its scale.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government has taken the significant step of achieving saturation in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. He reiterated the efforts of the government where 100 per cent of benefits reach every beneficiary in the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that "small farmers are the backbone of India's agriculture sector. "We are working to strengthen their hands."

The Prime Minister said that small farmers were neglected for a very long time. The Prime Minister also elaborated on the steps taken for women empowerment and talked about the government's initiative to empower, ensure dignity and create ease of living at every stage of a woman's life in India.

"With the expertise of our scientists and innovators, India is becoming a pharma hub of the world", the Prime Minister remarked as he drew attention to the unfortunate events when some people tried to let down India's scientists, innovators and vaccine manufacturers.

The Prime Minister talked about inculcating scientific temper through measures like Atal Innovation Mission and Tinkering lab. He complimented the youth and scientists for fully harnessing the opportunities created by the government and launching private satellites. "We have succeeded and are using technology for empowering common citizens", he said.

"The country today remains the world leader in digital transactions. The success of Digital India has drawn the attention of the whole world today", the Prime Minister said. He recalled the time when India used to import mobile phones and today these are being exported to other countries.

"It is our resolve that India becomes 'Viksti Bharat' by 2047", the Prime Minister remarked. "India is ready to take the giant leap and not look back anymore", the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

