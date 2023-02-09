"Ek akela kitno ko bhari pad raha hai": PM Modi amid opposition sloganeering in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the Rajya Sabha amid constant sloganeering by the opposition on Thursday, said that he is "proving too much for so many" and has been overpowering their voices during the course of his address.

Referring to the opposition, the Prime Minister said that those who play political games do not possess such courage.

This comes after the opposition chanted slogans linking the Prime Minister to the Adani Group since the beginning of his address in the upper House.

The Prime Minister continued his speech amid heavy sloganeering.

"The country is watching that one person (leader) is proving too much for so many (Ek akela kitno ko bhari pad raha hai). Even to chant slogans, they have to switch (in turns). I have been responding to their voices for over an hour in one voice," PM Modi said while replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address.

He credited the reason for this to his "conviction" and said that he is working to do something for the country.

"This is because of (my) conviction. I live for the country. I am out to do something for the country. Those who play political games do not have that courage. They are looking for a way to save themselves," he said.

The NDA MPs chanted "Modi-Modi" slogans and gave him a standing ovation after the end of the address which was then greeted by the Prime Minister. (ANI)