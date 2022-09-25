"Ek hi thaali ke chatte-batte": Digvijaya Singh compares RSS with PFI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Stoking controversy, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday compared Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Popular Front of India (PFI) and said "whoever spreads hatred" they are "ek thali ke chatte batte" (of the same ilk).

He demanded action against RSS and VHP following government action against PFI.

Answering queries from reporters over action against the Popular Front of India in Madhya Pradesh, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said action should be taken against "whoever spreads violence, hatred, religious frenzy".

"If action is being taken against them, why action is not being taken against the Sangh, why not against VHP, there should be action against them," Singh said.



Asked if RSS can be compared to PFI, Singh said "definitely". "Whoever spreads hate, religious frenzy, they are of the same ilk. 'Ek hi thaali ke chatte-batte hain'. They complement each other," he said.

The joint teams of the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and police conducted multiple raids across 15 states of the country against PFI on September 22 and arrested over 106 members.

The largest-ever crackdown that was conducted against the Popular Front of India (PFI) members spread across 15 states was code-named "Operation Octopus", sources said on Saturday.

The searches were conducted in connection with cases registered by the NIA following "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases have been registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts. (ANI)

