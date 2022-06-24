Eknath Shinde exudes confidence in victory of MLAs present at Guwahati hotel

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, who was elected leader by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, on Wednesday, exuded confidence in the victory of the Shinde camp saying that they will face everything with full unity.

He also said the MLAs who are in a Guwahati hotel will be victorious in the end.

Shinde was elected leader at a meeting of rebel MLAs at the Guwahati hotel where they are staying.

The meeting also unanimously decided to authorize Shinde to make a decision about the future course of action.

In a video released by the Shinde camp today, he is heard saying that they will be together in any situation and face everything together.

"We will be together in every situation. We will face everything with full unity. We will end up victorious in the end," he said.

"As you all have said that they (BJP) are a national party and a 'mahashakti'... All saw what happened to Pakistan...They have told me that the decision I have taken is historic and they are backing us. They would not us lag behind in anything. They will support us if there is a need and this will be felt whenever such a situation arises," Shinde added.

In his remarks to MLAs, Shinde is also heard stating that they have separated from NCP and Congress who would "never come and support" Shiv Sena.



"We have separated from NCP and Congress. You cannot call us traitors. We are nothing before the Shiv Sena founder who taught us to raise our voice where there is injustice," he said.

"We do not have ill thoughts for you. You did a good job during the COVID pandemic, but then you fell ill. Even then, we prayed to the almighty for your health. We are a family, but if we have to express our anger, why should we burn our own house? Will Congress and NCP ever come and support us? They will never do that," Shinde further stated.

In a message to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, the rebel MLA leading the revolt said that they do not want Congress and NCP but Hindutva.

"Today, our role might not seem pleasant to you, but if you think, you will come to know about our role. We do not want Congress and NCP, rather we want that Hindutva for which Balasaheb had raised us and Shiv Sena," he said.

Minutes after the Shiv Sena demanded the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs, Eknath Shinde took to Twitter and wrote, "You can't scare us by applying for action against 12 MLAs."

The political crisis in Maharashtra has intensified with three more Shiv Sena MLAs joining the rebel group of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday. They reached a hotel in Guwahati where other MLAs are campaigning.

Last night, four more MLAs joined Shinde in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs had earlier adopted a resolution with signatures of 34 legislators stating that Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader. The resolution was sent to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

BJP had said on Wednesday Maharashtra crisis is Shiv Sena's internal matter and the party has nothing to do with it.

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve had said that the BJP is not staking claim to form a government in Maharashtra. (ANI)

