Elected CPP leader again, Sonia praises Rahul's election campaign

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], June 01 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi may have offered to resign as President accepting moral responsibility for the election debacle but Sonia Gandhi on Friday came out strongly backing him for his "valiant and relentless campaign" and asserted that he has "demonstrated his fearless leadership, by taking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government head on".
Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting after he re-election as its Chairperson, she said even as they were meeting emotional messages were coming from all over the country "vindicating" his leadership and said the party We all express our gratitude to him for his sincerity of purpose, his relentless effort, his hard work and leadership," she added.
Gandhi said it was time to draw appropriate lessons from the party's defeat in the elections and declared that undeterred by the many challenges that lie ahead, we (Congress) will rise again."
"...As Congress President, he has given his all and toiled night and day for the Congress party. He demonstrated his fearless leadership, by taking the Modi government head on. He highlighted the injustices carried out against farmers, workers, traders and small businesses, against the youth, women and the marginalised sections of our society," Gandhi said in the meeting, the first after the election defeat and ahead of the parliament session starting later this month.
Expressing gratitude to Rahul for his "relentless effort, hard work and leadership", she said, "He has rejuvenated the Congress organisation in many states, and most recently led us to victory in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As Congress President, He earned the respect and love of every worker and crores of voters across the length and breadth of our country."
"Even as I speak, emotional messages are coming from all corners, vindicating his leadership. We all express our gratitude to him for his sincerity of purpose, his relentless effort, his hard work and leadership," she added.
The UPA chairperson also said in the new Modi government, the party will support progressive and inclusive policies but will also oppose the government strongly whenever they undertake divisive and regressive actions.
"...We were in the forefront of ensuring that some of the UPA's historic Acts were not diluted. At the same time, we cooperated with the government on a series of reforms, with constructive suggestions. This time too, we will support progressive and inclusive policies but oppose the government strongly whenever they undertake divisive and regressive actions," she said.
"In an unprecedented crisis, lies an unprecedented opportunity. It is up to us to grasp it with humility and self-confidence, drawing the appropriate lessons from our defeat. The people of India expect us to honour their mandate by renewing and reinvigorating ourselves. Undeterred by the many challenges that lie ahead, we will rise again," she said.
Sonia also asked the party leaders to ensure better coordination and cooperation with like-minded parties.
"We must remember that our numbers in the Rajya Sabha will be challenged, and therefore it is even more important to ensure better coordination and cooperation with like-minded parties. The issues we raise in Parliament, must resonate in the minds of our Party workers and with the public," she said.
Gandhi said "We are not going to let our guard down. We must hold the Government accountable to their promises. Progress is currently being measured through manufactured data. Progress must be measured with truth. We will continue to fight for truth and transparency." (ANI)

