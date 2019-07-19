Elected govt being troubled: Kharge on K'taka turmoil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that Congress-JD(S) MLAs were being kept in Mumbai to dethrone the coalition government in Karnataka, adding that an elected government is being "troubled."

"There are attempts to bring down our government in Karnataka. Our MLAs are being kept here. They are staying in the hotel for so many days. From where does the BJP get so much money?" he asked.

"For the last three months, an elected government is being troubled. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi wants to bring his own government in any situation. A similar thing was done in Goa as well. Whatever is happening is setting a bad precedent and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is helping," he added.

Several rebel MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) are staying at a hotel in Mumbai following the crisis that engulfed the coalition government in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the BJP is staging an overnight 'dharna' in Bengaluru as a mark of protest against the Congress-JDS government dragging its feet on trust vote.

(ANI)

