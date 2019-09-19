Election bound states seek more programs under BJP's campaign on Article 370

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As Assembly polls are inching closer in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, the demand to hold BJP's nationwide campaign on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are high in these states, according to party sources.

"The election-bound state units have sought to organize the maximum number of campaigns in their states," sources said.

Seeing the demand BJP had earlier decided to hold such campaigns at 370 places across the country, but now it has planned to expand it to 1,000 places, sources said.

BJP President Amit Shah will attend such a program in Maharashtra on September 22 while the party's working President J P Nadda will take part in programs in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to address an event as part of the campaign in Patna on September 22.

The party has planned to organize over 50 programs in each election-bound state. The list of leaders who will address the program is being finalized and will be declared shortly. (ANI)

