Election for Puducherry Assembly's Deputy Speaker on Sept 5

Puducherry [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The election for the Deputy Speaker post of Puducherry Assembly will be held on Thursday, the government said.

"Election of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be held on Thursday. Necessary notice regarding filing of nomination has been sent to all members individually," a press communique by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat of the Puducherry government read.

Members of the 33-member Assembly will have to give notice of a motion nominating another member for election before Wednesday 12 pm.

A nomination paper signed by the proposer and by a member as seconder mentioning the name of the nominated member will have to be submitted to Assembly secretary, the note said.

However, a member cannot propose their own name or second a motion proposing his own name for the election.

The post of Deputy Speaker fell vacant after Sivakolundhu was elected to the post of Speaker in June.

The Speaker's chair had fallen vacant after Congress' V Vaithilingam stepped down in March to contest the Lok Sabah election. (ANI)

