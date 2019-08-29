Elections for BJP national president to be held in December: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Thursday said that elections to choose party's new national president will be held this year in December.

"While the booth elections will be conducted from October 10 to October 30, the district units elections will be held in November and state elections will be held thereafter," Nadda said in a press conference held here.

"We will conduct the national level election of the organisation in the month of December," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the current national president of the BJP since 2014.

He was elected to the Lower House from Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)