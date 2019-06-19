Electricity rates to increase by 25% in UP under BJP rule: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Taking a jibe at BJP, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that electricity rates are likely to increase by 25 per cent in Uttar Pradesh under BJP's rule.

While quoting a news report at a press conference on Tuesday, Sisodia said that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has recommended a hike in electricity in the state.

Launching a scathing attack on the Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari who has been constantly accusing Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government of failing to address power outages and water crisis in Delhi, Sisodia said, "BJP's people who protest in Delhi against fixed charges and tariffs are themselves planning to increase electricity charges in the states where they are in power."

"Stop troubling UP people and reduce electricity rates there also", he added.

Comparing electricity rates in Delhi and UP, the AAP leader said, "Delhi Government charges 1 rupee per unit for up to 200 units of electricity, while in UP you are charged Rs 4.90 per unit for 150 units. The price for up to 300 units is Rs 5.40 in UP while in Delhi, the rate of 400 units is Rs 2.50. In Noida, the rate is Rs 6.20. And this rate is set to increase by 25% now."

When asked about former chief minister Sheila Dikshit's protest against powers cuts and water shortage problems, he said, "Everybody knows about the condition of electricity during Sheila Dikshit's rule".

This comes after the opposition's attack on Delhi Government ahead of Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections in 2020. (ANI)

