Encephalitis : As death toll mounts, Surjewala attacks BJP-JDU coalition in Bihar

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) coalition government in Bihar for failing to curb child deaths due to encephalitis in the state.

"Deaths inside (the hospital) due to Chamki (Encephalitis), skeletons strewn on the outside. Sidelining the cries of the small children, this double-engine (coalition) BJP government has itself fallen sick. The government has caught the fever of insensitivity, humanity lies ashamed," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

अन्दर ‘चमकी’ की चीत्कार,



बाहर पड़े मिले कंकाल ?



नन्हें मासूमों की चीख़ो को करके दरकिनार,



ख़ुद ही बीमार पड़ गई यह डबल- इंजन भाजपा सरकार!



सरकार को आया असंवेदनशीलता का बुखार,



इंसानियत हुई शर्मसार! https://t.co/vkv3QZ4CXb — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 22, 2019



Surjewala's tweet has come after human skeletons were recovered from behind the building of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) earlier today.

The state's Health Department has ordered an investigation into the matter. As many as 108 people have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) at SKMCH so far, which is grappling with the influx of AES cases for want of facilities and other necessary wherewithal.

The total toll due to the vector-borne disease mounted to 128 on Saturday. (ANI)