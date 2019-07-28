Enrollment campaign for BJP's active membership to begin Aug 11

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Enrollment campaign for active membership of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will be held from August 12 to 31.

Earlier, the party's membership drive was launched on July 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

The drive will continue till August 11 following which the active membership drive will start which will end on August 31. (ANI)

