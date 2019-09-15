Ensure religious songs are played instead of Bollywood at religious gatherings: RSS tells workers

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Ensure no religious festival celebration play songs that are not decent for a religious gathering, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarkaryawaha Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi told a gathering of 'Jan Sangathan' on Saturday.

Among a plethora of directions to the Sangathan, the RSS General Secretary also asked the workers to maintain relations with people from various fields irrespective of ideology, show maturity and to have 'substance' in public addresses.

With these months being peak Hindu festival season, with Kanwar Yatra and Ganesh Utsav already passed and other festivities like Navratri and Durga pooja soon to follow, the RSS has asked the cadre to ensure that instead of Bollywood numbers the focus should be playing of religious songs.

"We have been asked to see that Bollywood numbers or distorted Bhakti songs on Bollywood numbers should be avoided at religious gatherings. We can request organisers to play only bhakti songs. The content of indecency should be discouraged," said a senior member who attended the meet that went on for about three and a half hours in Delhi.

After hearing what the members of various organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP and Rashtriya Sewika Samiti were keeping themselves busy with throughout the year, the RSS functionary too shared his thoughts with the gathering.

Amid a range of meetings that RSS functionaries are holding across Delhi, Saturday's saw an address by RSS top functionary where various affiliates of RSS and organisations participated to 'share and learn' the RSS ways of leading a public life

Meanwhile, the political leadership was asked to maintain content in the addresses while speaking at public events and not extend their speeches beyond the prescribed time limits.

The cadre has also been asked to reach out to the grassroots and keep in touch with the local self-help groups.

"Sangh has felt that everyone was trying to become a national leader instead of focusing at the ground level. We have been asked to focus on local issues rather," the senior member added.

Speaking to ANI, one of the members who participated in the meeting said, "We were asked to give details of the work we have undertaken. Few of those present narrated the steps they took to ensure that apart from public service, the people would grow closer to BJP and RSS. The Bhaiyya ji Joshi gave us a few pointers on how to work and conduct ourselves." (ANI)