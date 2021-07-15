Entire country knows who is 'saleable', who have looted people: BJP over Baghel's comment on Scindia

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Hitting out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for comment on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday said that the comment shows the mentality of the Congress party.

Taking a dig at Congress, Bhatia said that the whole country knows who is 'saleable' and which family has looted the country.

This comes after Baghel took a jibe at his former party colleague and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia over the latter's inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation and termed him as 'saleable'.

"Bhupesh Baghel's comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia has shown the mentality and declining status of the Congress party. BJP gave a chance to a youth leader whose dedication and honesty has been recognised by the party and has inspired him to serve the public. This shows that whoever will shine like the sun in the Congress has to bow before the lamp who is about to die or have to suffocate and leave the party," Bhatia said.

Taking at jibe at Congress, he said: "In regard of being saleable, the whole country knows which family has looted the people here and has used their power for their personal interest."



Regarding Baghel's comment on the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP spokesperson said, "In the 1970s, an emergency was imposed in the country and forced sterilisation was done. For the first time in history, 62 lakh Indians were forcibly sterilised and their fundamental rights were violated."

"Whether it is Congress, SP, BSP or AIMIM are indulged in communal politics and consider a specific religion as their vote bank. They do not bother about the betterment of society and link policies like population control to the specific religion. The people have made up their mind to finish such parties," he said.

Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the draft of the proposed population control bill, Baghel said, "BJP had opposed sterilisation program. Had the program been carried forward in the 70s, the population would not have been so high today. The Opposition had made this an issue to fight elections."

Over the speculation of election strategist Prashant Kishor joining Congress, Bhatia compared Congress as 'Titanic' and said, "If someone joins a party, it is its internal matter. Congress does not have any leader, any strategy or any foresight to take the country forward. Congress is like Titanic and it will surely sink."

"The 2G scam, CWC scam and the jija ji scam represent corruptions in the Congress. These are the bad deeds of the Gandhi family. The people is mature enough to understand," he added. (ANI)

