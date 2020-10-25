Entire Punjab is ashamed, all parties must condemn: Som Parkash on Hoshiarpur incident

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], October 24 (ANI): The incident which happened in Hoshiarpur is condemnable, and has left the entire Punjab ashamed, said Union Minister Som Parkash on Saturday after meeting the family members of the victim.

In yet another brutal incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her half-burnt body was later found at the house of the accused in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on October 21.

"The incident is condemnable. Entire Punjab is ashamed, law & order here are in shambles. Culprits should be given the strictest punishment. All parties must condemn such incidents, irrespective of where it happens," Parkash told reporters here.



Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure proper investigation into the matter. "Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape and murder of six-year-old in Hoshiarpur," Singh had tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader also said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should come to Punjab and meet the victim's family like they had gone to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh following another such incident.

"No matter where such incidents happen, it is condemnable. This is a big crime that has happened in Punjab. It can also be said that it is bigger than what happened in UP. A small girl child has been burnt and killed," he said. (ANI)

